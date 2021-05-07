Brokers Offer Predictions for Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.35.

Huntsman stock opened at $31.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.