Brokers Issue Forecasts for Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $4.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2021 earnings at $12.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $69.24 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.