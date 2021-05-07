Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Maple Leaf Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$26.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.57. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of C$23.20 and a 12-month high of C$30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

