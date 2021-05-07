Seaport Global Securities Comments on PotlatchDeltic Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCH. Raymond James lifted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of PCH opened at $60.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $63.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after purchasing an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth $44,605,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,871,000 after acquiring an additional 38,618 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,580,000 after buying an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,691 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,990 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.