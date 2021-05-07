MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MYR Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MYR Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,598,804.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,469,083. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

