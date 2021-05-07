Investors Purchase Large Volume of Global Partners Call Options (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 3,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,342% compared to the average volume of 217 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Global Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE:GLP opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $908.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Research analysts predict that Global Partners will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

