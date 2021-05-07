Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 137,577 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 210% compared to the average volume of 44,379 call options.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, with a total value of $32,705,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $1,521,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 334,873 shares of company stock worth $26,495,940. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,316 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 134.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after buying an additional 952,995 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,789,000. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

