Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) and DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phathom Pharmaceuticals 1 0 4 0 2.60 DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.50%. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 178.10%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$255.13 million ($13.98) -2.41 DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 321.99 -$10.65 million N/A N/A

DiaMedica Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Phathom Pharmaceuticals and DiaMedica Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.73% -69.04% DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -68.28% -62.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.8% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DiaMedica Therapeutics beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke. The company was formerly known as DiaMedica Inc. and changed its name to DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. in December 2016. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

