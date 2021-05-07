Financial Review: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) vs. City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Bank of Nova Scotia and City Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 2 1 6 0 2.44 City Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.64%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than City Bank.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and City Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.43 $5.04 billion $3.99 16.33 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.9% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 15.57% 10.47% 0.59% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats City Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and insurance to individuals; and business banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to small businesses and commercial customers, including automotive financing solutions to dealers and their customers. It also provides wealth management advice and solutions, including online brokerage, mobile investment, full-service brokerage, trust, private banking, and private investment counsel services; and retail mutual funds, exchange traded funds, liquid alternative funds, and institutional funds. In addition, the company offers international banking services for retail, corporate, and commercial customers; and lending and transaction, investment banking advisory, and capital markets access services to corporate customers. Further, it provides Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company operates a network of 952 branches and approximately 3,540 automated banking machines in Canada; and approximately 1,400 branches, 5,200 ATMs, and 22 contact centers internationally. The Bank of Nova Scotia was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

City Bank Company Profile

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

