Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $77.06, but opened at $69.12. Astec Industries shares last traded at $63.95, with a volume of 10,704 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Astec Industries by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 116.61 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

