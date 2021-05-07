Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $58.08, but opened at $56.00. Ducommun shares last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ducommun from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ducommun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCO. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ducommun by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 44,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 36.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $674.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Ducommun Company Profile (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

