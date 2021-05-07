Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $30.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Continental Resources traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.73. Approximately 5,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,530,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.91.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.