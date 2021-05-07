Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $97.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Raytheon Technologies traded as high as $84.62 and last traded at $84.42, with a volume of 63210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.94.

RTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,214,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,698,000 after purchasing an additional 361,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,383,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,083,000 after purchasing an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

