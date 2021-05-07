Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $30.91 and last traded at $30.91, with a volume of 818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCCI. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $748.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.