Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 78,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,495 shares.The stock last traded at $113.40 and had previously closed at $113.82.

The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $28.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.68.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

