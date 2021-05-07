Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cancom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €58.86 ($69.24).

Shares of ETR COK opened at €50.02 ($58.85) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. Cancom has a 52 week low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 52 week high of €59.05 ($69.47). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €47.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

