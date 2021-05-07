HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €62.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €86.20 ($101.41).

ETR HFG opened at €63.62 ($74.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €61.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a PE ratio of 32.13. HelloFresh has a 1 year low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 1 year high of €77.90 ($91.65).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

