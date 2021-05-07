Baader Bank Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on G1A. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.66 ($37.24).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €36.14 ($42.52) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a one year high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.95.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

