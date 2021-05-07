Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Announces Earnings Results

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,811. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENX. TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

