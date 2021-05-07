Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Set at C$4.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$4.00 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TVE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Tamarack Valley Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

TSE:TVE opened at C$2.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$790.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.48. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.68 and a one year high of C$2.83.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$349,063.92.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

