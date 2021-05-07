TD Securities Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRZ. Desjardins restated a hold rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated an underperform rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.90 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$4.00.

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$4.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. Transat A.T. has a 1-year low of C$3.56 and a 1-year high of C$8.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$41.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Transat A.T. will post -4.3800003 EPS for the current year.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

