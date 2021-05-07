Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources to C$32.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.11.

TECK.B opened at C$29.99 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$11.01 and a 1-year high of C$30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.83.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

