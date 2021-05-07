Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Boosted by Oppenheimer

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

TMUS stock opened at $138.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $138.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,021,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $1,506,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 26,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,156 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 79,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

