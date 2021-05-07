Brokers Issue Forecasts for 81996 (MDA.TO)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for 81996 (MDA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 81996 (MDA.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MDA. Scotiabank set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of 81996 (MDA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 81996 (MDA.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MDA opened at C$15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -436.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.12. 81996 has a one year low of C$14.05 and a one year high of C$18.88.

81996 (MDA.TO) (TSE:MDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.49) by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.24 million.

