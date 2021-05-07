Truist Securiti Weighs in on SeaSpine Holdings Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPNE)

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $21.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.24. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35.

In related news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SeaSpine by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

