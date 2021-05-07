KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.20.

RGEN opened at $185.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.88, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.17. Repligen has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Repligen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,129,000 after acquiring an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

