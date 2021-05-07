Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on XPO Logistics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised XPO Logistics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.04.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $144.35 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $145.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.84. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 176.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

