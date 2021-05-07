Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Insider Jeremy Suddards Sells 11,650 Shares

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) insider Jeremy Suddards sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £78,521 ($102,588.19).

LON:APTD opened at GBX 664 ($8.68) on Friday. Aptitude Software Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 735.45 ($9.61). The firm has a market cap of £374.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 688 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 563.16.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price objective on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.