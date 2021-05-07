Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) versus Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Head-To-Head Survey

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) and Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Disco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 1 7 5 0 2.31 Disco 0 2 1 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Disco has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Disco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Disco pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Disco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $22.53 billion 1.96 $2.34 billion $1.51 16.66 Disco $1.30 billion 8.96 $254.43 million $1.42 45.41

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Disco. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Disco 19.95% 13.89% 11.37%

Summary

Disco beats Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, Bonderite, Teroson, and Aquence brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment distributes its products through brick and mortar stores, hair salons, third party online platforms, and direct-to-consumer channels primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, all, and other brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Disco Company Profile

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws. The Precision Processing Tools offers dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels. The Other Products handles accessory equipment and its related products. It also includes maintenance services, training services for operation, disassembly, recycling, lease, and contract processing of precision parts. The company was founded on May 5, 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

