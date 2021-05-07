TheStreet Downgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on REGI. Roth Capital lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.30.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ REGI opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.