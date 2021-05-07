TheStreet Downgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on REGI. Roth Capital lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.30.
NASDAQ REGI opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.19. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.46.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
Featured Story: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.