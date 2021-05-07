Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will post sales of $171.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.60 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $160.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $674.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.54. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

