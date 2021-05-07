$6.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post sales of $6.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.16 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $6.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $781,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAD opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $979.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rite Aid has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

