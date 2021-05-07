Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $28.92. Radware shares last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 8,108 shares changing hands.

The information technology services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Radware alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDWR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 22,418 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Radware by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 206,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Radware by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 18,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.