Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after William Blair upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. William Blair now has a $30.00 price target on the stock. Under Armour traded as high as $26.18 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 353920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

