NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $24.88, with a volume of 15817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMIH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.23.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 121,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,556. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27.

NMI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

