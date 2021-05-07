Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBD.B. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.57 to C$0.73 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.87.

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$0.26 and a twelve month high of C$1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

