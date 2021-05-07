Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$1.75 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BTE. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.49.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE opened at C$1.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$942.05 million and a PE ratio of 38.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.96. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.