CI Financial (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.16% from the stock’s current price.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 price target (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.83.

CI Financial stock opened at C$20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99. CI Financial has a one year low of C$13.66 and a one year high of C$20.56.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 17,500 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706,920 shares in the company, valued at C$12,017,640. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

