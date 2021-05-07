Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Upgraded at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$7.00.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.88.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CHE.UN opened at C$8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16. The company has a market cap of C$874.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$4.02 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -33.15%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.