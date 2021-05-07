Advantage Oil & Gas’ (AAV) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

AAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price objective (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$3.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$665.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.36.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Oil & Gas news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,996,458.80.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

