Ag Growth International Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AFN. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

AFN opened at C$44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$840.08 million and a PE ratio of -13.60. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$35.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

