TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 10th (OTCMKTS:TSIAU)

TS Innovation Acquisitions’ (OTCMKTS:TSIAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, May 10th. TS Innovation Acquisitions had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. TS Innovation Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46.

Get TS Innovation Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TS Innovation Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TS Innovation Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.