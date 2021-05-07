Maverix Metals Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (TSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$16.57 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Maverix Metals to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

MMX opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. The company has a market cap of C$992.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$5.31 and a 12-month high of C$7.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

