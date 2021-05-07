PLx Pharma (PLXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect PLx Pharma to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 5.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86. PLx Pharma has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.76.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

PLXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

