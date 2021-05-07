Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $32.50 and last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 3105 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 2,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $66,486.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,437 shares in the company, valued at $448,305.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,286 shares of company stock worth $346,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.69.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

