Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $52.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Sealed Air traded as high as $56.18 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 32372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.92.

SEE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $65,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.