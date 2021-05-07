Traders Purchase High Volume of PureCycle Technologies Call Options (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,101 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,796% compared to the typical daily volume of 269 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCT. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,475,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,229,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,964,000. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCT. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PCT opened at $14.83 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21.

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

