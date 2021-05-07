Summit Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,639 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,657% compared to the average daily volume of 321 call options.

Several research firms recently commented on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 19,123 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 417.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 269,727 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.