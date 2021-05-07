Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%.

NYSE FNV traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $146.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,771. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

