Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Wireless Telecom Group in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wireless Telecom Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group Company Profile

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers RF components and integrated subsystems for use in small cell deployments, distributed antenna systems, in-building wireless solutions, and cellular base-stations.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.